DHEC: 4 new COVID-19 deaths among Dillon, Horry, Florence counties

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — There are four new, COVID-19 deaths among the Grand Strand and Pee Dee areas, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Tuesday.

Among the state’s 15 new, confirmed COVID-19 deaths are one middle-aged person in Dillon County, two middle-aged persons in Florence County and one elderly person in Horry County.

DHEC also announced 2,055 new, confirmed COVID-19 cases and 32 probable cases statewide. Tuesday’s update brings the state’s totals to 257,340 confirmed cases, 20,715 probable cases, 4,602 confirmed deaths and 374 probable deaths. About 3.4 million people have been tested in South Carolina.

New COVID-19 cases for the area are the following:

Darlington County – 60 confirmed

Dillon County – 12 confirmed

Florence County – 124 confirmed

Horry County – 125 confirmed

Marion County – 25 confirmed

Marlboro County – 16 confirmed

Of the 11,356 new tests reported to DHEC, 18.1% were positive, a dip from previous days.

As of Tuesday afternoon, 19,644 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine had been administered. The state received a first round of 42,900 doses and expects to receive 30,225 doses in its second round.

The state expects to receive between 200,000 to 300,000 doses by the end of the year.

Beginning Monday, CVC and Walgreens will begin vaccinating individuals in skilled nursing facilities with the Moderna vaccine, according to DHEC.