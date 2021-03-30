DHEC: 4 new COVID-19 deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — Four additional people have died of COVID-19 in the state, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Tuesday. No new deaths were reported the previous day.

Along with the new deaths, DHEC also announced 344 new, confirmed COVID-19 cases, 243 probable cases and one probable COVID-19-caused death. Of 9,233 new tests reported to the state, 5.7% were positive for the virus.

Tuesday’s update brings the state’s totals to 464,538 confirmed cases, 86,131 probable cases, 8,056 confirmed deaths and 1,070 probable COVID-19-caused deaths.

New case counts for local counties are as follows:

Darlington – No new cases

Dillon – Five confirmed

Florence – Five confirmed, two probable

Horry – 22 confirmed, 18 probable

Marion – Two confirmed, four probable

Marlboro – Five confirmed