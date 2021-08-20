DHEC: 4,000 new COVID-19 cases statewide, 300 for Horry County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina surpassed 4,000 new, confirmed daily COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, according to data released Friday from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The state last exceeded 4,000 new, confirmed daily cases during its previous peak in January.

DHEC announced 4,009 new, confirmed cases, 1,229 additional probable ones, 25 new, confirmed deaths and six probable COVID-19-caused deaths. Of 36,682 new tests reported to the state, 14.5% were positive for the virus.

Among the newly reported confirmed cases were 300 in Horry County. Florence County had 202.

Two confirmed deaths and one probable one were reported in Horry County, one confirmed death was in Dillon County and one confirmed death was in Horry County.

About 1% of people in Horry County have been diagnosed with the virus within the last two weeks, according to information from DHEC on Thursday.

Hospitals statewide remained at above 80% occupancy, as of information updated Thursday.

According to DHEC, 54.7% of eligible South Carolina residents have received at least one vaccine dose, and 46.2% have completed vaccination.

New case counts for local counties are as follows:

Darlington – 17 confirmed, 17 probable

Dillon – 22 confirmed, two probable

Florence – 202 confirmed, 28 probable

Horry – 300 confirmed, 96 probable

Marion – 30 confirmed

Marlboro – Six confirmed, six probable