DHEC: 43 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Horry County, 701 statewide

COLUMBIA, S.C. – DHEC on Tuesday announced 701 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, and 22 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 130,917, probable cases to 2,553, confirmed deaths to 2,943, and 155 probable deaths.

New cases reported by county in our area:

Darlington – 13

Dillon – 8

Florence – 19

Georgetown – 8

Horry – 43

Marion – 11

Marlboro – 3

Cases reported in other counties: please click here.

Confirmed and probable deaths: please click here.

Who Should Get Tested?

If you are out and about in the community, around others, or not able to socially distance or wear a mask, we recommend that you get tested at least once a month.

Routine testing allows public health workers to diagnose those who are asymptomatic and interrupt the ongoing spread of the virus. Learn more about who should get tested here.

Testing in South Carolina

As of yesterday, a total of 1,165,256 tests have been conducted in the state. See a detailed breakdown of tests in South Carolina on theData and Projections webpage. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.

Percent Positive

The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC yesterday statewide was 4,465 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 15.7%.