DHEC: 436 new COVID-19 cases in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 436 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, continuing an almost three-week trend of fewer than 1,000 new cases a day.

There were also 398 probable cases, 23 new, confirmed deaths and six probable COVID-19-caused deaths. Of 14,007 new tests reported to the state, 4.7% were positive for the virus.

Of those new deaths, one was the probable COVID-19-caused death of a middle-aged person in Darlington County, one was the confirmed death of an elderly person in Florence County and one was the confirmed death of a middle-aged person in Florence County.

Wednesday’s update brings the state’s totals to 460,736 confirmed cases, 83,189 probable cases, 7,992 confirmed deaths and 1,063 probable COVID-19-caused deaths.

New case counts for local counties are as follows:

Darlington – Five confirmed, one probable

Dillon – None

Florence – Nine confirmed, six probable

Horry – 47 confirmed, 33 probable

Marion – One probable

Marlboro – One probable