DHEC: 45 additional COVID-19 deaths as case counts continue to decline

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) – An additional 45 people have been confirmed to have died of COVID-19, according to data from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

There were 1,534 new, confirmed COVID-19 cases, 257 probable ones and two probable COVID-19-caused deaths reported to DHEC on Sunday, the agency announced Tuesday. DHEC releases data two days after it receives it.

Of 19,821 new tests reported to the state, 11% were positive for the virus.

Among those new deaths is the confirmed COVID-19 death of one person in Darlington County, the confirmed death of one person in Florence County and the confirmed deaths of two people in Horry County.

Of the 11,573 inpatient beds in South Carolina, 80.38% were in use, according to DHEC on Tuesday. Of those, 22.25% were filled with COVID-19 patients. About 80.7% of intensive care unit beds were in use, and 43.54% of ventilators were in use.

New case counts for local counties are as follows:

Darlington – 14 confirmed, 11 probable

Dillon – 20 confirmed, three probable

Florence – 41 confirmed, 10 probable

Horry – 143 confirmed, 25 probable

Marion – 11 confirmed, eight probable

Marlboro – Two confirmed, three probable