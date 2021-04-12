DHEC: 453 new, confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina had no new COVID-19 deaths to report on Monday, according to a daily update from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

DHEC also announced 453 new, confirmed cases in the state and 300 probable cases. Positive results from rapid tests are considered probable cases.

Of 15,330 new tests reported to the state, 4% were positive for the virus. South Carolina has administered more than 7 million tests since the start of the pandemic.

Monday’s update brings the state’s totals to 471,855 confirmed cases, 91,572 probable cases, 8,165 confirmed deaths and 1,111 probable COVID-19-caused deaths.

New case counts for local counties are as follows:

Darlington – Eight confirmed

Dillon – Seven confirmed

Florence – 15 confirmed, two probable

Horry – 25 confirmed, 34 probable

Marion – Three confirmed, one probable

Marlboro – Two confirmed, two probable