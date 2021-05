COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced Sunday 456 new COVID-19 cases in South Carolina along with 11 new deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 482,907 and the total deaths to 8,379, according to DHEC.

Horry County had 30 new cases reported. Horry and Marion counties each had one new confirmed death.

The numbers are current as of 11:59 p.m. Friday. The percent positive was 3.8%, according to DHEC.