DHEC: 4,673 new COVID-19 cases in SC, 332,990 total

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW/WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced on Wednesday 4,673 additional cases of COVID-19 in South Carolina, bringing the statewide total to 332,990.

NOTE: DHEC says they are experiencing internal system issues that may impact the reported numbers.

New cases reported by county in the News13 viewing area:

Darlington – 60

Dillon – 21

Florence – 206

Georgetown – 58

Horry – 206

Marion – 38

Marlboro – 35

DHEC also announced additional 42 deaths, bringing the total to 5,402. Click here for a breakdown of deaths by county.

The percent positive for Wednesday is 27.1%.

DHEC says a total of 4,119,470 tests have been conducted in the state. A detailed breakdown of tests in South Carolina is available on DHEC’s Data and Projections webpage. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.

Editor’s note: DHEC includes the following disclaimer in all of their COVID-19 related releases:

*As new information is provided to the department, some changes in cases may occur. Cases are reported based on the person’s county of residence, as it is provided to the department. DHEC’s COVID-19 map will adjust to reflect any reclassified cases.