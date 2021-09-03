DHEC: 4,685 new, confirmed COVID-19 cases

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 4,685 new, confirmed COVID-19 cases on Friday, an increase of about 1,000 compared to reports from the rest of the week.

Case numbers reported on Thursdays and Fridays generally are higher than the rest of the week due to an increase in people seeking tests near the beginning of the week. DHEC announces data two days after it receives a report, meaning that Friday’s update is based on information it received on Wednesday.

Last Friday, DHEC reported 4,679 new, confirmed cases.

Friday’s announcement also includes 1,347 new, probable cases, 31 confirmed deaths and seven probable COVID-19-caused deaths. Of 46,627 new tests reported to the state, 12.6% were positive for the virus.

Friday’s update brings the state’s totals to 608,946 confirmed cases, 143,432 probable cases, 9,434 confirmed deaths and 1,347 probable COVID-19-caused deaths.

Among the new fatalities were the confirmed death of one person in Florence County, the probable COVID-19-caused deaths of two people in Horry County and the confirmed death of one person in Marlboro County.

More than 1% of the population in Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Horry, Marion and Marlboro counties have been diagnosed with the virus within the last two weeks, according to the most recent data from DHEC.

As of Friday, 83.95% of the state’s 11,553 inpatient beds were occupied, with about 25% of those used by COVID-19 patients. Of the state’s 1,762 intensive care unit beds, 82.75% were in use. Of the state’s 2,057 ventilators, 39.91% were in use.

New case counts for local counties are as follows:

Darlington – 34 confirmed, 19 probable

Dillon – 31 confirmed, two probable

Florence – 127 confirmed, 71 probable

Horry – 293 confirmed, 150 probable

Marion – 33 confirmed

Marlboro – 11 confirmed, 10 probable