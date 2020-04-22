DHEC: 4,761 cases of coronavirus in SC, 190 in Horry County

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – DHEC on Wednesday announced 160 new cases of the coronavirus, and five additional deaths.

This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 4,761 and those who have died to 140.

Three deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Berkeley (1), Clarendon (1), and Richland (1) counties. Two deaths occurred in middle-aged individuals from Greenville (1) and Spartanburg (1) counties.

The number of new cases by county are listed below.

Horry: 1 new (190 total)

Marion: 3 new (22 total)

Dillon: 0 new (23 total)

Marlboro: 3 new (32 total)

Darlington: 8 new (85 total)

Florence: 15 new (176 total)

Georgetown: 2 new (35 total)

New cases in other counties:

Abbeville (4), Aiken (12), Anderson (3), Barnwell (2), Beaufort (3), Berkeley (1), Charleston (3), Clarendon (11), Edgefield (4), Greenville (19), Greenwood (1), Kershaw (2), Lancaster (1), Lexington (5), Marion (3), Marlboro (2), Orangeburg (2), Richland (34), Saluda (6), Spartanburg (2), Sumter (8), Williamsburg (1), York (4)

Of the 4,608 total cases announced yesterday, seven have been determined upon collecting additional information to be residents of other states and have been assigned to those states.

Testing in South Carolina

As of April 22, DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory has conducted 12,681 tests for COVID-19. Of these tests, 1,570 positive and 11,111 were negative. A total of 43,111 total tests by both DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory and private labs have been conducted in the state. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week. The Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.

Hospital Bed Capacity

As of this morning, 5,029 hospital beds are available and 6,639 are utilized, which is a 56.9% statewide hospital bed utilization rate.

Cases by County and ZIP Code

DHEC’s interactive maps were updated to include the latest confirmed and estimated COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code. The estimated cases represent possible cases based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to 9 people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community. By including estimates, we hope to better convey the risk of disease spread within our communities.