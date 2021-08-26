DHEC: 48 new, confirmed COVID-19 deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — An additional 48 people have died from COVID-19 in South Carolina, the state’s health agency announced on Thursday.

The data, based on information that the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control received on Tuesday, also shows eight probable COVID-19-caused deaths, 3,259 new, confirmed cases and 986 probable cases. Out of 27,573 new tests reported to the state, 15.8% were positive for the virus.

Among the newly reported deaths were one confirmed death in Florence, and one confirmed and one probable COVID-19-caused death in Horry County.

About 83.42% of inpatient hospital beds in South Carolina are occupied, according to Thursday information from DHEC. Of the state’s 1,742 intensive care unit beds, 82.55% were in use. Of the state’s 2,007 ventilators, 36.07% were in use.

About 22.9% of hospital inpatients in the state have COVID-19, according to DHEC.

The percent of tests that come back positive for the virus remains high in Horry County, according to data updated by DHEC on Thursday. The county, where more than 1% of the population has been diagnosed within the last two weeks, has 22.3% of tests coming back positive.

More than 1% of the populations in Aiken, Anderson, Barnwell, Beaufort, Berkeley, Charleston, Colleton, Dillon, Dorchester, Florence, Hampton, Jasper, Kershaw, Lexington, Marion, Newberry, Oconee and Pickens counties have also been diagnosed within the last two weeks.

About 55.7% of eligible people in South Carolina have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 46.9% have completed vaccination, according to information from DHEC updated Tuesday.

New case counts for local counties is as follows:

Darlington – 32 confirmed, 21 probable

Dillon – 13 confirmed, 10 probable

Florence – 73 confirmed, 36 probable

Horry – 188 confirmed, 110 probable

Marion – 15 confirmed

Marlboro – 10 confirmed, 11 probable