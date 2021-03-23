DHEC: 494 new COVID-19 cases in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Tuesday that there have been an additional 494 COVID-19 cases in the state, continuing a two-week streak of fewer than 1,000 new cases reported a day.

There are an additional new, probable cases, two new, confirmed deaths and one new, probable COVID-19-caused death. Of 13,714 new tests reported to the state, 4.8% were positive for the virus.

Tuesday’s update brings the state’s totals to 460,277 confirmed cases, 82,635 probable cases, 7,971 confirmed deaths and 1,059 probable COVID-19-caused deaths.

New case counts for local counties are as follows:

Darlington – Seven confirmed, two probable

Dillon – One confirmed

Florence – 11 confirmed, three probable

Horry – 25 confirmed, 17 probable

Marion – Six confirmed

Marlboro – One confirmed, three probable