DHEC: Positive rate reaches 28.5%, 5 new COVID-19 deaths in Pee Dee area

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – There have been five new confirmed deaths of people in the Pee Dee area attributed to COVID-19, according to a Monday update from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.
Of those, one was an elderly person in Darlington County, two were elderly persons in Florence County and two were elderly persons in Marion County.
Those five are among the 18 new, confirmed deaths DHEC reported Monday.
DHEC announced 1,540 new, confirmed COVID-19 cases on Monday, along with 29 probable cases.
Monday’s update brings the state’s total to 275,285 confirmed cases, 22,765 probable cases, 4,782 confirmed deaths and 391 probable deaths
Of the 5,397 new individual tests reported to the state on Sunday, 28.5% were positive for COVID-19.
Cases by county in our area:
Darlington – 32 confirmed
Dillon – 14 confirmed
Florence – 69 confirmed, one probable
Georgetown – 11 confirmed
Horry – 192 confirmed, one probable
Marion – 2 confirmed
Marlboro – 5 confirmed
Other counties: please click here.
Confirmed and probable deaths: please click here.
