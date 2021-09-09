DHEC: 50 new COVID-19 deaths in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — An additional 2,198 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control on Thursday.

That number, which is about 1,000 fewer daily cases than what has been reported for most of the last two weeks, comes as the number of tests reported daily to DHEC remains half of what it was during previous days.

DHEC reports COVID-19 data two days after it receives it, which means that Thursday’s data is based on information it received on Tuesday. Test results typically take about two days, and many testing sites were closed over the long weekend. Case numbers traditionally surge during DHEC’s Friday and Saturday reports as people flock to testing sites at the beginning of the week.

On Thursday, DHEC also announced an additional 1,268 probable cases, 50 confirmed deaths and five probable COVID-19-caused deaths. Of 22,550 new tests reported to the state, 12.9% were positive for the virus.

Among those deaths were one confirmed and two probable deaths in Darlington County, two confirmed deaths in Dillon County, one confirmed death in Florence County and five confirmed and three probable deaths in Horry County.

Thursday’s update brings the state’s totals to 630,257 confirmed cases, 149,641 probable cases, 9,655 confirmed deaths and 1,395 probable COVID-19-caused deaths.

About 57.9% of eligible South Carolina residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 48.9% have completed vaccination, according to DHEC.

New case counts for local counties are as follows:

Darlington – 21 confirmed, 12 probable

Dillon – 10 confirmed, four probable

Florence – 59 confirmed, 47 probable

Horry – 94 confirmed, 117 probable

Marion – Nine confirmed

Marlboro – Three confirmed, eight probable