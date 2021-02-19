DHEC: 51 new COVID-19 deaths in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — Four additional people have died in Horry County due to the COVID-19 virus, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Friday.

The deaths are among 51 new, confirmed deaths and 13 probable COVID-19-caused deaths that the agency reported during a daily COVID-19 update. There were also two new, confirmed deaths in Darlington County, and one probable death in Horry County.

The update also announced 1,585 new, confirmed COVID-19 cases and 393 probable cases.

Friday’s update brings South Carolina’s totals to 432,780 confirmed cases, 65,157 probable cases, 7,325 confirmed deaths and 888 probable deaths.

Of the 27,073 new tests reported to DHEC, 8.7% were positive for the virus.

Here are the case counts for local counties:

Darlington – 12 confirmed, eight probable

Dillon – 31 confirmed, four probable

Florence – 38 confirmed, 12 probable

Horry – 137 confirmed, 64 probable

Marion – Nine confirmed

Marlboro- Two confirmed, four probable