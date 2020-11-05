DHEC: 524 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, 7 new deaths

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — Horry County had 36 new, confirmed cases of COVID-19 and eight probable cases, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced on Thursday.

There were five new, confirmed cases and two probable cases in Darlington County, one confirmed case in Dillon County, 14 confirmed and three probable in Florence County, three confirmed cases in Marion County and two cases in Marlboro County.

There were a total of 524 new, confirmed cases in the state, and 89 new probable deaths. The state reported seven additional confirmed deaths.

Thursday’s numbers bring the state to 172,216 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 9,423 probable cases, 3,736 confirmed deaths and 256 probable deaths.

There have been about 2.08 million tests conducted in the state. The positive rate was 17.9%, according to Thursday’s update.

As of Thursday, 102 COVID-19 patients were ventilated and 214 were in intensive care units. About 81.02% of the state’s 10,275 inpatient beds were filled and a total of 755 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized.

