DHEC: 570 new COVID-19 cases in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — The number of new COVID-19 cases reported to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control continues to be at least 500 daily, according to information from the agency Friday.

The state, which had seen several days with new, daily case counts in the 300 range, has jumped to at least 500 new cases a day.

On Friday, DHEC reported 570 new, confirmed cases, 274 probable cases, three new, confirmed deaths and one probable COVID-19-related death. Of 19,355 new tests reported to DHEC, 5% were positive for the virus.

Friday’s update brings the state’s totals to 481,592 confirmed cases, 97,067 probable cases, 8,359 confirmed deaths and 1,138 probable deaths. More than 7.4 million tests have been administered since the start of the pandemic.

New case counts for local counties are as follows:

Darlington – 10 confirmed, four probable

Dillon – No new cases

Florence – 13 confirmed, two probable

Horry – 20 confirmed, 30 probable

Marion – Two confirmed

Marlboro – Three confirmed, one probable