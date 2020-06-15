DHEC: 582 new COVID-19 cases, 19,378 total | County-by-county breakdown

COLUMBIA, S.C. – DHEC on Monday announced 582 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 2 additional deaths.

This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 19,378 and those who have died to 602.

The deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Charleston (1) and Lexington (1) counties.

The number of new cases by county are listed below.

Horry: 62 new (1,194 total)

Marion: 2 new (105 total)

Dillon: 1 new (202 total)

Marlboro: 1 new (237 total)

Darlington: 3 new (353 total)

Florence: 13 new (826 total)

Georgetown: 17 new (181 total)