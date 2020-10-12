DHEC: 584 new COVID-19 cases in South Carolina, 152,242 total

COLUMBIA, S.C. – DHEC on Monday announced 584 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, and 7 additional confirmed deaths and no new probable deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 152,242, probable cases to 5,813, confirmed deaths to 3,355, and 204 probable deaths.

New cases in our counties:

Darlington – 2

Dillon – 9

Florence – 9

Georgetown – 9

Horry – 59

Marion – 5

Marlboro – 9

Other counties: please click here.

Confirmed and probable deaths: please click here.

Beginning today, two projection charts previously included on the Testing Data & Projections webpage – Observed and Projected SC COVID-19 Cases by Week and South Carolina’s Projected Case Rates per 100,000 Compared, Selected Severely Impacted States – and the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation’s projectionsare replaced by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) forecastingfor COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths. These CDC forecasts and projections include: