DHEC: 589 new COVID-19 cases in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — There are 589 new, confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Thursday.
DHEC also reported 512 new, probable cases, two confirmed COVID-19 deaths and one probable COVID-19-caused death.
Positive results from rapid testing are considered probable cases.
Of 12,452 new tests reported to the state, 6.3% were positive for the virus.
Thursday’s update brings the state’s totals to 473,442 confirmed cases, 92,576 probable cases, 8,194 confirmed deaths and 1,113 probable COVID-19-caused deaths.
New case counts for local counties are as follows:
Darlington – Three confirmed, eight probable
Dillon – Seven confirmed, two probable
Florence – 12 confirmed, eight probable
Horry – 30 confirmed, 50 probable
Marion – Two confirmed
Marlboro – Two confirmed, two probable