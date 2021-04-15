DHEC: 589 new COVID-19 cases in South Carolina

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — There are 589 new, confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Thursday.

DHEC also reported 512 new, probable cases, two confirmed COVID-19 deaths and one probable COVID-19-caused death.

Positive results from rapid testing are considered probable cases.

Of 12,452 new tests reported to the state, 6.3% were positive for the virus.

Thursday’s update brings the state’s totals to 473,442 confirmed cases, 92,576 probable cases, 8,194 confirmed deaths and 1,113 probable COVID-19-caused deaths.

New case counts for local counties are as follows:

Darlington – Three confirmed, eight probable

Dillon – Seven confirmed, two probable

Florence – 12 confirmed, eight probable

Horry – 30 confirmed, 50 probable

Marion – Two confirmed

Marlboro – Two confirmed, two probable