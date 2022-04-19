COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — There are 75 COVID-19 patients in South Carolina hospitals, according to the most recent data from the state’s health agency.

Among those are 12 patients in intensive care units and six who are on ventilators, continuing a steady decline over the last several weeks.

Compared to the previous week, there are 17.6% fewer COVID-19-positive patients in hospitals, 45.5% fewer in ICUs and 40% fewer on ventilators, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

For the week of April 10 to April 16, there were 996 confirmed cases of the virus statewide, and another 525 probable cases. That same week, there were six confirmed COVID-19 deaths, and one probable COVID-19 death.

The update, posted Tuesday, brings the state’s totals to 1.16 million cases, 315,041 probable cases, 15,113 confirmed COVID-19 deaths and 2,621 probable COVID-19 deaths.