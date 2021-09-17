DHEC: 60 new, confirmed COVID-19 deaths

Cameron County, on the Gulf Coast of Texas and bordering Mexico, has seen a dramatic uptick in the number of COVID-19 cases among unaccompanied migrant children held in detention facilities in the county. (file/MGN photo)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — An additional 60 people have died of COVID-19, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Friday.

The new information, based on data DHEC received on Wednesday, also includes an additional 23 probable COVID-19-caused deaths, 3,610 new, confirmed cases and 1,167 probable cases. Of 40,559 new tests reported to the state, 11.9% were positive for the virus.

Among the new deaths was the confirmed death of one person in Darlington County, the confirmed death of one person in Florence County, one confirmed and five probable deaths in Horry County, and two confirmed deaths in Marion County.

The update brings the state’s totals to 660,034 confirmed cases, 159,170 probable cases, 10,099 confirmed deaths and 1,515 probable COVID-19-caused deaths.

As of Thursday, a little more than half of eligible South Carolina residents had completed vaccination, according to DHEC. About 59.1% have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 50.2% have completed vaccination.

About 84.35% of the state’s inpatient hospital beds were in use, as of Thursday. About 81.93% of intensive care unit beds were in use, and 42.61% of ventilators were in use.

New case counts for local counties are as follows:

Darlington – 19 confirmed, 13 probable

Dillon – 31 confirmed, 11 probable

Florence – 122 confirmed, 46 probable

Horry – 206 confirmed, 109 probable

Marion – 19 confirmed, 10 probable

Marlboro – Three confirmed, nine probable