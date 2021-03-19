DHEC: 603 new COVID-19 cases, 25 new deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — There are 603 new, confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Carolina, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Friday.

In addition to those new, confirmed cases, there were also 306 new, probable cases, 25 new, confirmed deaths and four new, probable COVID-19-caused deaths.

Of those new deaths, one was an elderly person in Horry County and one was a middle-aged person in Horry County.

Of 22,262 new tests reported to the state, 3.6% were positive for the virus.

Friday’s update brings South Carolina’s totals to 457,898 confirmed cases, 80,903 probable cases, 7,920 confirmed deaths and 1,046 probable COVID-19-caused deaths.

New case counts for local counties are as follows:

Darlington – Eight confirmed, seven probable

Dillon – Nine confirmed, one probable

Florence – 10 confirmed, four probable

Horry – 30 confirmed, 33 probable

Marion – Two confirmed

Marlboro – Four confirmed, five probable