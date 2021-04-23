DHEC: 607 new COVID-19 cases in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — An additional dozen people have died from COVID-19, according to information released Friday by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

DHEC also announced 607 new, confirmed cases, 353 probable cases and four new, probable COVID-19-caused deaths. Of 18,516 new tests reported to the state, 4.6% were positive for the virus.

Of the newly-reported deaths, one was the confirmed death of a middle-aged person in Marion County.

Friday’s update brings the state’s totals to 478,046 confirmed cases, 95,179 probable cases, 8,278 confirmed deaths and 1,126 probable COVID-19-caused deaths.

New case counts for local counties are as follows:

Darlington – Six confirmed, two probable

Dillon – Six confirmed

Florence – 23 confirmed, one probable

Horry – 39 confirmed, 29 probable

Marion – Two confirmed

Marlboro – Three confirmed, two probable