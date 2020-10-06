DHEC: 62 new cases of COVID-19 for Horry County; 693 new cases statewide

COLUMBIA, S.C. – DHEC on Tuesday announced 693 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 17 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 147,800, probable cases to 5,170, confirmed deaths to 3,275, and 196 probable deaths.

Confirmed cases in our local counties:

Darlington – 11

Dillon – 7

Florence – 20

Georgetown – 8

Horry – 62

Marion – 3

Marlboro – 3

Other counties,: please click here.

Confirmed and probable deaths: please click here.

Testing in South Carolina

As of yesterday, a total of 1,529,816 tests have been conducted in the state. See a detailed breakdown of tests in South Carolina on the Data and Projections webpage. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.

Percent Positive

The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC yesterday statewide was 5,383 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 12.9%.

Hospital Bed Occupancy

Hospitals report their information each day to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services by way of TeleTracking, and that same reporting is also provided to DHEC. Click here to view data from today’s TeleTracking report.