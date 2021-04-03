DHEC: 632 new coronavirus cases, 13 deaths on Saturday

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) – DHEC announced 632 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 13 additional confirmed deaths on Saturday.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 467,016, probable cases to 88,258, and confirmed deaths to 8,105.

Here are new cases in our counties:



Darlington – 6

Dillon – 14

Florence – 8

Georgetown – 1

Horry – 23

Marion – 7

Marlboro – 5

Other counties: please click here.

Percent positive: 3.5%

Confirmed and probable deaths: please click here.

For more information: please click here.