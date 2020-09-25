DHEC: 647 new cases of COVID-19 in SC, 20 additional deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. – DHEC on Friday announced 647 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus, and 20 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 140,056, probable cases to 3,846, confirmed deaths to 3,114, and 183 probable deaths.

On Sept. 24, Doctors Care reported more than 7,000 negative and positive test results to DHEC, which includes approximately 400 individual positive results. These results cover a time frame of July 1-September 23. These results have been uploaded into DHEC’s database and are reflected in our online data. These tests are reflected in our historical data based on the date the test result was reported to the health care provider and should have also been reported to DHEC.

DHEC continues to reiterate to labs that positive and negative labs are required to be reported to DHEC within 24 hours. The overwhelming majority of labs and facilities are reporting their positive and negative results to DHEC, as required. If we were to have issues with the same lab or facility delaying its test results to us, we may take enforcement actions as necessary. This 24-hour time frame allows the agency to take expedient actions in protecting the health and well-being of South Carolinians.