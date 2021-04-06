DHEC: 651 new COVID-19 cases in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — There are 651 new, confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state, according to data released Tuesday from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

DHEC also announced 345 probable cases, seven new, confirmed deaths and one probable COVID-19-caused death. Of 22,454 new tests reported to the state, 4.4% were positive for the virus.

Among the new deaths was a middle-aged person in Dillon County.

Tuesday’s update brings the state’s totals to 467,750 confirmed cases, 88,719 probable cases, 8,111 confirmed deaths and 1,092 probable COVID-19-caused deaths.

New case counts for local counties are as follows:

Darlington – Three confirmed

Dillon – No new cases

Florence – 17 confirmed, two probable

Horry – 38 confirmed, 39 probable

Marion – Six confirmed

Marlboro – One confirmed