DHEC: 651 new COVID-19 cases in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — There are 641 new COVID-19 cases in the state, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced during a daily pandemic update on Monday.
DHEC reported an additional 345 probable COVID-19 cases, seven confirmed deaths and one probable COVID-19-caused death. Of 22,454 new tests, 4.4% were positive for the virus.
Among the new deaths was a middle-aged person in Dillon County.
Monday’s update brings the state’s totals to 467,750 confirmed cases, 88,719 probable cases, 8,111 confirmed deaths and 1,092 probable COVID-19-caused deaths.
New case counts for local counties are as follows:
Darlington – Three confirmed
Dillon – No new cases
Florence – 17 confirmed, two probable
Horry – 38 confirmed, 39 probable
Marion – Six confirmed
Marlboro – One confirmed