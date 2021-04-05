DHEC: 651 new COVID-19 cases in South Carolina

A 3-D rendering of the coronavirus (Getty Images).

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — There are 641 new COVID-19 cases in the state, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced during a daily pandemic update on Monday.

DHEC reported an additional 345 probable COVID-19 cases, seven confirmed deaths and one probable COVID-19-caused death. Of 22,454 new tests, 4.4% were positive for the virus.

Among the new deaths was a middle-aged person in Dillon County.

Monday’s update brings the state’s totals to 467,750 confirmed cases, 88,719 probable cases, 8,111 confirmed deaths and 1,092 probable COVID-19-caused deaths.

New case counts for local counties are as follows:

Darlington – Three confirmed

Dillon – No new cases

Florence – 17 confirmed, two probable

Horry – 38 confirmed, 39 probable

Marion – Six confirmed

Marlboro – One confirmed