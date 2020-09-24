DHEC: 664 new cases of coronavirus in SC, 16 additional deaths; county-by-county breakdown

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – DHEC on Thursday announced 664 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus, and 16 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 139,021, probable cases to 3,686, confirmed deaths to 3,097, and 182 probable deaths.

New cases in counties in our area:

Darlington – 17

Dillon – 9

Florence – 21

Georgetown – 5

Horry – 28

Marion – 2

Marlboro – 4

New cases in other counties: please click here.

Confirmed and probable deaths by county: please click here.

Who Should Get Tested?

If you are out and about in the community, around others, or not able to socially distance or wear a mask, we recommend that you get tested at least once a month.

Routine testing allows public health workers to diagnose those who are asymptomatic and interrupt the ongoing spread of the virus. Learn more about who should get tested here.

Testing in South Carolina

As of yesterday, a total of 1,313,306 tests have been conducted in the state. See a detailed breakdown of tests in South Carolina on the Data and Projections webpage. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.

Percent Positive

The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC yesterday statewide was 6,995 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 9.5%.

Hospital Bed Occupancy

Hospitals report their information each day to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services by way of TeleTracking, and that same reporting is also provided to DHEC. Click here to view data from today’s TeleTracking report.