DHEC: 7 new, confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Horry County, 44 statewide

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — The state recorded 3,572 new, confirmed COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, according to data released by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control on Thursday.

In addition to the new cases, DHEC also announced 1,657 new, probable cases, 44 confirmed deaths and 16 probable COVID-19-caused deaths. Of 32,408 new cases reported to the state, 14.5% were positive for the virus.

Among those new deaths include the confirmed death of one person in Darlington County, one confirmed and one probable COVID-19-caused death in Florence County, seven confirmed and one probable COVID-19-caused death in Horry County, one confirmed death in Marion County and one confirmed death in Marlboro County. Horry County’s new death count was the highest in the state.

Thursday’s update brings the state’s totals to 604,166 confirmed cases, 141,991 probable cases, 9,403 confirmed deaths and 1,340 probable deaths.

At least 1% of the population in Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Horry, Marion and Marlboro counties have been diagnosed with the virus, according to the most recent information available from DHEC.

Of the state’s 11,550 inpatient hospital beds, 84.01% were in use, as of Thursday. About a quarter of those were filled with COVID-19 patients.

Of the state’s 1,760 intensive care unit beds, 81.61% were in use. Of the state’s 2,052 ventilators, 40.25% were in use.

About 91.8% of Horry County’s hospital beds were in use, as of Wednesday.

The percent of tests that are coming back positive for the virus in Horry County remains among the highest in the state, coming in at 18.5% over the last week, according to information updated by DHEC on Wednesday. The county with the highest rate is Jasper County, at 20.4%. The lowest was in Union County, at 7.1%.

New case counts for local counties are as follows:

Darlington – 38 confirmed, 51 probable

Dillon – 27 confirmed, five probable

Florence – 149 confirmed, 27 probable

Horry – 237 confirmed, 206 probable

Marion – 26 confirmed, five probable

Marlboro – 10 confirmed, 15 probable