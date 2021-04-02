DHEC: 7 new COVID-19 deaths in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — There are 683 new COVID-19 cases in the state, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced in a daily update on Friday.

In addition to the new, confirmed cases, DHEC also reported 409 probable cases, seven new, confirmed deaths and three probable COVID-19-caused deaths. Of 25,392 new cases reported to the state — a jump from previous days — 3.9% were positive for the virus, a lower rate than numbers released earlier this week.

Friday’s update brings the state’s totals to 466,318 confirmed cases, 87,713 probable cases, 8,092 confirmed deaths and 1,087 probable COVID-19-caused deaths.

New case counts for local counties are as follows:

Darlington – Seven confirmed, nine probable

Dillon – Five confirmed, five probable

Florence – 22 confirmed, 10 probable

Horry – 29 confirmed, 30 probable

Marion – Three confirmed, one probable

Marlboro – Five confirmed, four probable