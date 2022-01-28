Will the next variant of COVID-19 be milder? More severe? More transmissible? An expert with the World Health Organization discussed the matter in a live Q&A this week. (Getty Images)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — The state’s health agency announced an additional 70 confirmed COVID-19 deaths on Friday.

The state also recorded an additional 15 probable COVID-19 deaths, 8,523 confirmed cases and 2,369 probable cases, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Information on how many people were tested, and percent positive rates, were not available.

Those newly reported fatalities include two confirmed and one probable death in Darlington County, one confirmed COVID-19 death in Dillon County, six confirmed and one probable death in Horry County, and one probable death in Marlboro County.

The update brings the state’s totals to 1.07 million confirmed cases, 287,502 probable cases, 13,156 confirmed COVID-19 deaths and 2,110 probable COVID-19 deaths.

New case counts for local counties are as follows:

Darlington – 94 confirmed, 22 probable

Dillon – 46 confirmed, 11 probable

Florence – 231 confirmed, 88 probable

Horry – 496 confirmed, 247 probable

Marion – 64 confirmed, 12 probable

Marlboro – 38 confirmed, 20 probable