DHEC: 70 new, confirmed COVID-19 deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina has added 70 confirmed and 31 probable COVID-19 deaths to its pandemic total, according to information released Wednesday from the state’s health agency.

Those deaths include one confirmed and three probable COVID-19 deaths in Darlington County, one confirmed death in Dillon County, one confirmed and two probable deaths in Florence County, seven confirmed and four probable deaths in Horry County, and one confirmed death in Marion County, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

DHEC also announced 3,038 confirmed and 1,822 probable COVID-19 cases. Of 11,041 new tests reported to the state, 33.6% were positive for the virus.

The update brings the state’s totals to about 1.1 million confirmed cases, 296,743 probable cases, 13,396 confirmed COVID-19 deaths and 2,213 probable deaths.

New case counts for local counties are as follows:

Darlington – 22 confirmed, 44 probable

Dillon – Nine confirmed, six probable

Florence – 58 confirmed, 63 probable

Horry – 143 confirmed, 120 probable

Marion – 14 confirmed, 16 probable

Marlboro – Four confirmed, 19 probable