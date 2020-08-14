DHEC: 71 new cases of the coronavirus in Horry County, 53 in Florence County today

COLUMBIA, S.C. – DHEC on Friday announced 1,015 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 16 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 103,880, probable cases to 961, confirmed deaths to 2,106, and 98 probable deaths.

New cases reported in our area:

Darlington – 33

Dillon – 4

Florence – 53

Georgetown – 6

Horry – 71

Marion – 5

Marlboro – 10

For other counties: please click here.

Confirmed and probable deaths: please click here.

Testing in South Carolina

As of yesterday, a total of 912,936 tests have been conducted in the state. See a detailed breakdown of tests in South Carolina on the Data and Projections webpage. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours

Percent Positive

The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC yesterday statewide was 6,763 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 15.0%.

Hospital Bed Occupancy

Since July 22, the federal government has required hospitals nationwide to report data directly to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services through a new TeleTracking system, which replaces the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)’s National Healthcare Safety Network system that had been used initially by hospitals for reporting COVID-19 data.

Hospitals report their information each day to HHS by way of TeleTracking, and that same reporting is also provided to DHEC. Click here to view data from today’s TeleTracking report.