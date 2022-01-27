DHEC: 7,272 new, confirmed COVID-19 cases

The coronavirus spike protein that mediates coronavirus entry into host cell – stock photo (Getty Images)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 7,274 new, confirmed COVID-19 cases on Thursday, according to the agency’s daily release of pandemic data.

In addition to the confirmed cases, DHEC also announced 2,660 probable cases, 20 confirmed COVID-19 deaths and six probable COVID-19-caused deaths.

Those newly reported deaths include the confirmed COVID-19 death of one person in Darlington County, the confirmed COVID-19 death of one person in Florence County, and eight confirmed and three probable deaths in Horry County.

DHEC has not been able to release new data on how many people have been tested, or percent positive rates, in a week, due to a backlog.

Thursday, the agency announced that it had caught up on the backlog and that waiting times for test results had returned to the standard 48-hour period.

The new case count data shows a sharp dropoff from numbers the state has experienced over the last few weeks.

South Carolina saw a record 19,000 daily cases late last week, according to data from DHEC released on Wednesday. That dropped to 8,482 confirmed cases in Monday’s report, and 2,962 cases in Wednesday’s report.

The update brings the state’s totals to 1.06 million cases, 282,097 probable cases, 13,985 confirmed COVID-19 deaths and 2,096 probable COVID-19 deaths.

New case counts for local counties are as follows:

Darlington – 51 confirmed, 25 probable

Dillon – 42 confirmed, five probable

Florence – 265 confirmed, 69 probable

Horry – 445 confirmed, 223 probable

Marion – 77 confirmed, five probable

Marlboro – 32 confirmed, 29 probable