DHEC: 740 new COVID-19 cases in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina has added 740 new, confirmed COVID-19 cases to its pandemic total, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Monday.

In addition to the new, confirmed cases, DHEC also announced 113 probable cases, 14 new deaths and three probable COVID-19-caused deaths.

Among the newly-reported deaths is one elderly person from Horry County and one elderly person from Marion County.

Monday’s update brings the state’s total to 444,991 confirmed cases, 72,985 probable cases, 7,592 confirmed deaths and 970 probable deaths.

Of 25,197 new tests reported to the state, 4.1% were positive for the virus.

Case counts for local counties are listed below:

Darlington – Three confirmed, one probable

Dillon – Four confirmed

Florence – 13 confirmed

Horry – 48 confirmed, 23 probable

Marion – Two confirmed

Marlboro – Three confirmed, three probable