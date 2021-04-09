DHEC: 8 new COVID-19 deaths in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — The state has added 632 new COVID-19 cases to its pandemic total, according to information released Friday from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

DHEC also announced 392 probable COVID-19 cases, eight confirmed deaths and an additional five probable deaths. Of 22,238 new tests reported to the state, 4.5% were positive for the virus.

Among the newly-reported deaths was an elderly person in Florence County and an elderly person in Horry County.

Positive results from rapid tests are considered probable cases.

Friday’s update brings the state’s totals to 470,153 confirmed cases, 90,609 probable cases, 8,144 confirmed deaths and 1,104 probable COVID-19 caused deaths.

New case counts for local counties are as follows:

Darlington – Five confirmed, eight probable

Dillon – Nine confirmed

Florence – 12 confirmed, seven probable

Horry – 44 confirmed, 47 probable

Marion – One confirmed

Marlboro – Three confirmed, two probable