DHEC: 82 new, confirmed COVID-19 deaths, 7 in Horry County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — An additional 82 people have died of COVID-19 in South Carolina, the state’s health agency announced on Friday.

The data presented by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is based on information it received on Wednesday. Reports are typically released two days after DHEC receives the data.

In addition to the confirmed deaths, DHEC also announced 17 probable COVID-19-caused deaths, 2,299 confirmed cases and 1,618 probable cases.

The number of new cases is less than half of what was reported last Friday. However, testing numbers reported to DHEC are about half of what they were at the same time last week. Results can take two days, and many testing sites were closed over the weekend. Test results have increased by about 20,000 reported on Monday to 25,558 reported on Friday. Of those, 12% tested positive for the virus.

Among the new deaths was the confirmed death of one person in Darlington County, the confirmed deaths of two people in Dillon County, the confirmed deaths of five people in Florence County, the confirmed deaths of seven people in Horry County, two probable COVID-19-caused deaths in Horry County and one probable COVID-19-caused death in Marlboro County.

More than 1% of the populations in Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Horry, Marion and Marlboro counties have been diagnosed with the virus within the last two weeks, according to DHEC, a trend that has continued for the last handful of weeks.

About 84.73% of the state’s inpatient beds were in use, according to DHEC. Of those, 26.55% were COVID-19 patients. About 82.63% of intensive care unit beds were in use, and 41.8% of the state’s ventilators were in use.

New case counts for local counties are as follows:

Darlington – 15 confirmed, 64 probable

Dillon – 27 confirmed, eight probable

Florence – 39 confirmed, 26 probable

Horry – 71 confirmed, 157 probable

Marion – 11 confirmed, three probable

Marlboro – Nine confirmed, five probable