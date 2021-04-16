DHEC: 847 new COVID-19 cases reported statewide, 52 in Horry County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — The daily count of new COVID-19 cases jumped to 847 after weeks of remaining at around 500 new cases a day, according to numbers released Friday from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The state also announced 401 new, probable COVID-19 cases and two confirmed deaths. Among the new deaths was an elderly person in Florence County.

Of 25,005 new tests reported to the state, 4.4% were positive for the virus.

Friday’s update brings the state’s totals to 474,358 confirmed cases, 92,919 probable cases, 8,195 confirmed deaths and 1,114 probable COVID-19-caused deaths.

Positive results from rapid tests are counted as probable cases.

New case counts for local counties are as follows:

Darlington – Eight confirmed, one probable

Dillon – Three confirmed

Florence – 37 confirmed, two probable

Horry – 52 confirmed, 37 probable

Marion – Four confirmed

Marlboro – Five confirmed, seven probable