DHEC: 88 new, confirmed COVID-19 cases in Horry County, 84 in Florence County

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 88 new, confirmed COVID-19 cases and three probable cases in Horry County, according to a Friday update from the agency.

There were a total of 1,777 new cases and 38 new, probable cases statewide in the Friday report, along with 28 new deaths and one probable death due to the virus.

DHEC did not release a COVID-19 update on Thanksgiving. Instead, those numbers were incorporated into Friday’s report.

The new numbers bring South Carolina’s total confirmed cases to 199,538, with 13,582 probable cases. There have been 4,043 confirmed deaths and 303 probable deaths.

Of the 14,392 new test results, 12.3% were positive were COVID-19.

Of the new deaths, one was an elderly person living in Florence County, one was an elderly person living in Horry County and two were middle-aged persons who lived in Marlboro County. There was one probable COVID-19 death of an elderly person living in Marion County.

Of the new cases, Darlington County had 13 confirmed and one probable case, Dillon County had nine confirmed cases and two probable cases, Florence County had 84 confirmed cases and two probable cases, Horry County had 88 confirmed cases and two probable cases, Marion County had nine confirmed cases and Marlboro County had six confirmed cases and one probable case.

Hospital bed utilization dropped from around 75% earlier in the week to a 73.28% utilization rate, as of the Friday update, with 8,122 of the state’s 11,084 hospital beds occupied. Of those, 884 were COVID-19 patients.

Of the state’s 1,696 intensive care unit beds, 71.64% were occupied, and 236 of the beds were occupied by COVID-19 patients.

Of the states, 1,946 ventilators, 25.08% were in use, with 119 of those being used to treat those with COVID-19.