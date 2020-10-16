DHEC: 897 new cases of COVID-19, 5 additional deaths reported statewide

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – DHEC on Friday announced 897 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus, and five additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 155,799, and confirmed deaths to 3,405.

New cases by county in our area:

Darlington – 7

Dillon – 9

Florence – 20

Georgetown – 14

Horry – 55

Marion – 5

Marlboro – 8

New cases in other counties: please click here.

Confirmed and probable deaths: please click here.

Who Should Get Tested?

If you are out and about in the community, around others, or not able to socially distance or wear a mask, we recommend that you get tested at least once a month.

Routine testing allows public health workers to diagnose those who are asymptomatic and interrupt the ongoing spread of the virus. Learn more about who should get tested here.

437 Testing Opportunities Available Statewide

Testing for COVID-19 is essential because it helps identify people who are infected with the virus, whether they have symptoms or not.

DHEC is working with community partners to set up mobile testing clinics and make testing available in communities across the state. Currently, there are 119 mobile testing events scheduled through December 2 and there are 318 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Find a testing clinic or event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19testing.

Testing in South Carolina

As of yesterday, a total of 1,720,120 tests have been conducted in the state. See a detailed breakdown of tests in South Carolina on the Data and Projections webpage.DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.