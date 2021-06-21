DHEC: 90% of South Carolina counties moved to ‘low’ COVID-19 incidence rate

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — All six of News13’s South Carolina coverage counties have been upgraded to a “low” COVID-19 incidence rate, as of data Monday from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Of the state’s 46 counties, 42 had been moved to the “low” category, according to DHEC. The agency defines a “low” incidence rate as between 0 and 50 new, confirmed cases over a two-week period, per a rate of 100,000 people. The “moderate” category is considered between 51 and 200 new cases, and “high” is more than 200 new cases.

Only Bamberg, Cherokee, Oconee and Richland counties remained in the “moderate” category, as of Monday.

The six counties News13 covers in South Carolina — Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Horry, Marion and Marlboro counties — had all moved to the “low” category, following weeks of Marlboro County maintaining the highest COVID-19 rates in the state.

On Monday, DHEC reported 56 new confirmed cases, 30 probable cases and no new deaths from the virus. Of 7,612 new tests reported to the state on Saturday, 1.2% were positive for COVID-19.

Monday’s update brings the state’s totals to 492,667 confirmed cases, 102,918 probable cases, 8,626 confirmed deaths and 1,175 probable deaths.