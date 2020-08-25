DHEC: 909 new cases of COVID-19 reported, 18 additional deaths; county-by-county breakdown

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – DHEC on Tuesday announced 909 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus, and 18 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 112,088, probable cases to 1,400, confirmed deaths to 2,408, and 121 probable deaths.

New cases in our area:

Darlington – 4

Dillon – 6

Florence – 22

Georgetown – 4

Horry – 29

Marion – 3

Marlboro – 3

Other counties: please click here.

Additional deaths in our area:

Florence – 2

Horry – 1

Other counties: please click here.

Percent Positive

The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC yesterday statewide was 5,226 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 17.4%.

Hospital Bed Occupancy

Since July 22, the federal government has required hospitals nationwide to report data directly to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services through a new TeleTracking system, which replaces the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)’s National Healthcare Safety Network system that had been used initially by hospitals for reporting COVID-19 data.

Hospitals report their information each day to HHS by way of TeleTracking, and that same reporting is also provided to DHEC. Click here to view data from today’s TeleTracking report.