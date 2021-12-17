DHEC: .96% of fully vaccinated South Carolinians have been diagnosed with COVID-19

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) – About .96% of fully vaccinated people in South Carolina have had a breakthrough COVID-19 infection, according to data updated by the state’s health agency on Friday.

There have been 23,866 breakthrough cases, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control. There have been 1,596 breakthrough hospitalizations, representing .06% of fully vaccinated people, and 532 breakthrough deaths, representing .02% of fully vaccinated people.

The update comes as DHEC announced 796 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, 446 probable cases, 15 confirmed COVID-19 deaths and one probable COVID-19-caused death. Of 15,700 new tests reported to the state, 7.3% were positive for the virus.

Among those newly reported deaths was the confirmed COVID-19-caused death of one person in Horry County.

The update brings the state’s totals to 746,924 confirmed cases, 189,283 probable cases, 12,501 COVID-19 deaths and 1,960 probable COVID-19-caused deaths.

As of data updated near midnight on Tuesday, 59.3% of all eligible South Carolina residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 51.2% have completed vaccination. Of those ages 12 and older, 55.7% are fully vaccinated.

New case counts for local counties are as follows:

Darlington – Two confirmed, three probable

Dillon – Six confirmed, three probable

Florence – 15 confirmed, seven probable

Horry – 50 confirmed, 45 probable

Marion – Four confirmed, three probable

Marlboro – Five confirmed, five probable