DHEC: 97 new cases of COVID-10, 9 new deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — DHEC has announced 97 new cases of COVID-19 and nine new deaths, bringing the total cases to 6,936 and the total deaths to 305.

Two new deaths were reported in Florence.

County breakdown:

  • Horry: 2 new
  • Marion: 0 new
  • Dillon: 0 new
  • Marlboro: 0 new
  • Darlington: 3 new
  • Florence: 5 new
  • Georgetown: 2 new

Cases in other counties: Anderson (4), Bamberg (1), Barnwell (1), Beaufort (1), Berkeley (1), Charleston (1), Cherokee (1), Chesterfield (4), Clarendon (11), Darlington (3), Dorchester (2), Edgefield (3), Fairfield (4), Florence (5), Georgetown (2), Greenville (5), Greenwood (4), Horry (2), Kershaw (2), Lancaster (3), Lee (1), Lexington (8), Orangeburg (1), Richland (14), Saluda (2), Spartanburg (2), Sumter (1), Williamsburg (6), York (2)

