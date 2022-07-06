There are differences between the BA.1 and BA.2 subvariants of omicron, but symptoms don’t seem to vary. (Photo: Getty Images)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — About .6% of South Carolina children under the age of 5 have received a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to newly released data from the state’s health agency.

There are an estimated 291,296 children in that age group statewide, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced on June 18 that it recommended for children between the ages of 6 months to 5 years old to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

Children continue to be vaccinated at lower rates than adults, according to DHEC data, with 21.4% of those ages 5 to 11 having received one dose, and 17.7% completing vaccination in the state. Among those 12 and older, 68% of South Carolinians have received at least one dose, and 59.2% have completed vaccination.

Statewide, case counts and hospitalization continue to increase, while the number of South Carolinians who are seeking vaccination drops.

Vaccinations dropped by 17.9% compared to the previous month, with 2,096 vaccine doses administered last week.

There were 11,844 new COVID-19 cases reported to DHEC last week, a rise of 12.5% from the previous month, and 7.8% higher than the previous week. Hospitalizations were also up by 15.8% from the previous week, and 14.1% from the previous month.

There were five new COVID-19 deaths reported to DHEC last week, according to the data.

Overall, there have been more than 1.56 million COVID-19 cases in South Carolina since the beginning of the pandemic, leading to 18,043 deaths. More than 2.73 million people in the state have completed vaccinations.