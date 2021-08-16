DHEC: About half of occupied Horry County ICU beds have COVID-19 patients

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — COVID-19 deaths are increasing as the virus continues to spread in South Carolina, according to information released Monday from the state’s health agency.

About 1 in 100 people have been diagnosed with the virus within the last two weeks in both Horry and Marion counties, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, which has every county in the state listed as having a “high” two-week cumulative incidence rate for COVID-19.

New, daily case counts continued to remain above 2,500 cases, as of information DHEC reported Monday, which is based on data it received Saturday. South Carolina had 2,541 new, confirmed cases, 636 probable ones, 17 confirmed deaths and two probable COVID-19-caused deaths.

Within the last week, there have been six reported deaths in Horry County, the second-highest number in the state. Among those are people who are middle-aged and elderly. The county with the highest number of deaths was Richland County, which had seven.

About 79.7% of the state’s inpatient hospital beds were occupied, as of Monday. Of those, 17.41% had a COVID-19 patient in it. About 78.35% of intensive care unit beds were being used, and 31.69% of ventilators were in use, with 231 of those being used by COVID-19 patients.

In Horry County, 95.9% of the hospital beds were occupied, according to information from DHEC on Sunday. Of 723 total beds, 693 were occupied, and 168 were being used by COVID-19 patients. Of 96 ICU beds, 89 were occupied, and 41 had COVID-19 patients. Of 142 ventilators, 43 were in use, and 19 were being used by COVID-19 patients.

As of Saturday, 54% of eligible South Carolina residents have received at least one vaccine, and 45.8% have completed vaccination.

New case counts for local counties are as follows:

Darlington – 26 confirmed, 13 probable

Dillon – 21 confirmed, four probable

Florence – 93 confirmed, five probable

Horry – 189 confirmed, 25 probable

Marion – 28 confirmed, one probable

Marlboro – Six confirmed, one probable