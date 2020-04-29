DHEC adds 29 additional COVID-19 deaths after reviewing death certificates

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — DHEC has announced an additional 29 deaths related to COVID-19 that had not been previously reported, bringing the statewide total to 232.

These new deaths come after DHEC provided the results of “a cross analysis of the deaths reported directly to the agency by medical professionals and the deaths reported to the agency on death certificates.”

As our state continues to respond to this unprecedented event, DHEC remains committed to ensuring that every South Carolinian who has died from COVID-19 is counted,” Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC Physician said. “This action aligns with efforts currently underway by other states and will assist us in more fully understanding the burden of this disease across the state and those populations who are most severely affected.”

The deaths of these individuals occurred between March 25 and April 21 and does not significantly affect the state’s public health actions, projections, or recommendations, DHEC said.

More information about the counties and dates of deaths can be found on the DHEC website.